Toronto Raptors Release Body Cam Footage of 2019 NBA Finals Altercation, File Countersuit

The incident occurred right after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. 

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Newly released body cam video shows the on-court altercation between an Alameda County Sheriff's deputy and the president of the Toronto Raptors. 

The incident occurred right after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. 

Deputy Alan Strickland filed a federal lawsuit against the Raptors claiming Masai Ujiri was the aggressor and punched him in the face.  

The Raptors are countersuing and gave NBC Bay Area access to the body cam saying Strickland falsified the details of the altercation.

The Raptors sent a statement saying in part, "We believe this video evidence shows exactly that – Masai was not an aggressor, but instead was the recipient of two very violent, unwarranted actions." 

As for the feral lawsuit, it still remains before the court.

