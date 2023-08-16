Donald Trump

Trump and co-defendants expected to be booked at Fulton County jail, sheriff says

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said arrest warrants have been issued and set an Aug. 25 deadline for all defendants to surrender voluntarily

By Summer Concepcion | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election probe are expected to be booked at the Fulton County jail, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

The booking and arraignment processes in criminal cases operate separately in Fulton County, the sheriff’s office noted. Some arraignments may be virtual as dictated by the presiding judge.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Natalie Ammons said in a statement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us