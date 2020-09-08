Trump administration

Trump Planning to Withdraw More US Troops From Iraq

There are more than 5,000 American troops in Iraq

By Zeke Miller

US President Donald Trump speaks next to US Vice President Mike Pence(L) before signing an Executive Order on Hiring American at the White House on August 3, 2020 in Washington,DC. - The Executive Order follows his Buy American, Hire American Executive Order from April 2017 and takes further action to prevent Americans from being displaced by foreign workers.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration will announce Wednesday that it is withdrawing additional troops from Iraq, as President Donald Trump tries to make good on his campaign promise to disentangle the country from “endless wars.”

A senior administration official discussed the draw-down with reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday night, on condition of anonymity. The official said the administration is also looking to announce the withdrawal of additional troops from Afghanistan in the coming days.

The planned announcements come as the president has been trying to make the case that he has fulfilled the promises he made four years ago as he tries to secure a second term.

U.S. & World

AstraZeneca 5 hours ago

AstraZeneca Announces ‘Routine' Safety Pause in Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Daniel Prude 8 hours ago

Top Rochester Cops Retire After Protests Following Daniel Prude's Death

There are more than 5,000 American troops in Iraq now. In July, the top U.S. general for the Middle East said he believed the U.S. will keep a smaller but enduring presence in the country. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said he believes the Iraqis welcome the U.S. and coalition troops, especially in the ongoing fight to keep IS fighters from taking hold of the country again.

Trump told reporters two weeks ago that “we look forward to the day when we don’t have to be there." The comments came during an Oval Office meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasized at that same meeting that a full withdrawal of U.S. troops would only occur once “we can complete the mission."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpIraq
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us