Tuskegee Airman Asks for Birthday Cards to Celebrate 100th Birthday

An American trailblazer who served his country even in the face of adversity is hoping you'll help him celebrate his 100th birthday.

Ret. Sgt. Victor Butler is among the Black pilots and airmen who made history fighting in World War II. WJAR-TV reports he is believed to be the last surviving Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island.

Butler served as a mechanic in Tuskegee, Alabama, working on the legendary planes while dealing with racism, the report says.

"Being in Tuskegee, Alabama, it wasn't very acceptable to white people for Black soldiers to be walking around," he told the news station.

While Butler is decorated with awards, coins and many accomplishments, he's hoping people across the country can send him a birthday card to celebrate his big day on May 21.

"Oh, I'll read every one of them," Butler said.

If you would like to send Butler a birthday card, mail it to:

Victor W. Butler

C/O Gary Butler

P.O. box. 3523

Cranston, RI 02910