Two Arrested in Connection to Baby's Death in Providence

The baby was pronounced dead after being taken to the Hasbro Children's Hospital emergency room.

By Aixa Sepúlveda

Two people were arrested in connection the death of a baby in Providence, Rhode Island, that happened in August of last year, according to state police.

31-year-old Esther Pacheco is facing one count of manslaughter and 31-year-old Anthony Nuccio is facing one count of cruelty or neglect of a child, police said, according to WJAR.

The 10-month-old boy died Aug. 6 when he was found unresponsive in a bathtub at an Admiral Terrace Apartments on Chad Brown Street, according to Providence authorities.

Nuccio's status could not be immediately determined. Pacheco was being held pending a bail review hearing on June 14.

