Iran

U.S. Navy Rescues Iranian Fishermen Stranded at Sea for Eight Days

The rescue in the Gulf of Oman comes days before key nuclear talks are set to restart

U.S. Navy

The U. S. Navy on Sunday said it had rescued two Iranian fishermen adrift in the Gulf of Oman for eight days.

Cargo ship USNS Charles Drew picked up the fishermen and provided medical care, food and water after members of an international naval coalition received distress calls, according to a statement issued by the Naval Forces Central Command. 

On Sunday, they were transferred to an Omani coast guard vessel near Muscat, the capital of Oman, the statement added. Both were “in good health and spirits,” the statement added.

“This is what we are trained and ready to do,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “As professional mariners, we have a responsibility to help people in need at sea.”

This article tagged under:

IranUnited States Navyfishermengulf of omanNaval Forces Central Command
