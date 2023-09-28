Florida vandals caught on camera throwing exploding fireworks at home with family inside

Authorities are searching for a group of juveniles responsible for multiple acts of vandalism on a Florida family's home and who most recently set off fireworks at the property, causing damage.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, surveillance video from the night of Friday, Sept. 22 captures the subjects throwing a firework at the rear of the residence in Parkland.

The firework then explodes, causing damage to the property. BSO said a family was inside the home but no injuries were reported.

"My children were inside," the homeowner told Parkland Talk. "We never imagined they would escalate to this level. We are desperate and pleading for the public’s assistance in bringing these culprits to justice."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities said the same group also threw several beer cans into the backyard and swimming pool in the early morning of Saturday, July 2, and they also returned on July 8 to throw multiple eggs at the home. BSO said three juveniles were seen fleeing the area in a golf cart and laughing.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact BSO Parkland Detective Erick Quigley at 754-240-6950. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Any Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.