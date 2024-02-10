Virginia teen with server that ‘would rival the NSA' pleads guilty in swatting calls case

A teenager pled guilty to multiple charges for falsely reporting a series of school threats in Stafford County, after detectives found a server that "would rival the National Security Agency" at the teen's home.

Last year between May and September, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to several swatting calls at Stafford High School, Brooke Point High School, Dixon Smith Middle School and Drew Middle School.

"Detectives scoured phone records and developed information which led to a search warrant at the home of a Stafford County juvenile in September of last year. Detectives searching the home recovered computers, hard drives and a server we imagine would rival the National Security Agency," authorities said.

The false reports of bombs and shootings led to large law enforcement responses, lockdowns and evacuations, according to the sheriff's office.

"Ultimately, all the calls were found to be false, but there were many nervous and anxious students, staff and parents during the incidents," the sheriff's office said.

The teenager, whose name and exact age has not been released, pled guilty to five counts of conspiring to

make terroristic threats and two counts of falsely summoning law enforcement.