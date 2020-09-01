self-care

Want To Be A Better Mom? Get A Facial

Why Self-Care Is The Key to Balance

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you barely have time to shower these days in order to get your to-do list done, Hands Free Mama and bestselling author Rachel Macy Stafford says go ahead and get a facial or pamper yourself and you'll get MORE balance in your life.

Sound crazy?

Sure life is chaotic, especially these days. #Thisis2020, after all. But, that doesn't mean a little time out isn't necessary. It is. In fact, it's critical for a better you and better balance for the entire family.

MOTHER YOURSELF

Stafford says often parents are conditioned to put others first but, "When you take that time for yourself, notice how you feel afterward. Notice how you respond. More lovingly, more patient. And it's important to tell your kids, 'I'm practicing self-care. I'm mothering myself because if I don't mother myself, who's going to mother me?'"

She says your children will learn from you how to start to mother themselves. It's an important lesson you can teach them.

NOW IS THE TIME

Stafford says, now more than ever we have the opportunity to prioritize ourselves. We are all so depleted, but the pandemic forcing more home time allows us the chance to squeeze in a little YOU time if you decide that it is important.

For more great tips, watch the full Mom2Mom episode with Stafford here.

mental health Aug 28

Why You Need a ‘Life List' In 2020

back to school 19 hours ago

4 Things To Add To Your Back to ‘Remote' School Shopping List

This article tagged under:

self-caremental healthParentingmaria sansoneFAMILIES
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us