Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases in Connecticut on Monday afternoon.

The state has seen a positivity test rate above 1% for more than a week. It is an uptick in cases that the governor said he is watching carefully.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations was at 77 on Friday. That is the highest that has been since July.

The governor's news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. and can be watched live above in this article when it happens.