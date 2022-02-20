Woman Carjacked While Sitting in Parking Lot of Auto Shop in West Hartford, CT: PD

Police are investigating after they said a woman was carjacked while sitting in the parking lot of an auto shop in West Hartford on Sunday morning.

Officers received a report that a 71-year-old woman had been carjacked in front of 54 Cody Street shortly before 11:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the woman reported that she was dropping off her vehicle at the auto shop for repair and was waiting in the parking lot inside of her vehicle when a man approached her vehicle and displayed a gun.

The woman was then removed from the vehicle and it was stolen by the man, authorities said. The woman was not injured.

The vehicle that was reportedly stolen is a 2013 dark grey Honda Accord LX 4D sedan with a Connecticut license plate of AE79232.

The suspect is described as a thin man who is approximately 6-foot to 6-foot 2-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask covering his face, a puffy black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you see the vehicle or see a suspect matching the description, you're urged to contact police immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or the WHPD tip line at (860) 570-8969.