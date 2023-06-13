Patriots rookie Marte Mapu drawing rave reviews at minicamp

The New England Patriots' success during the 2023 NFL season likely will be built on defense, and multiple rookies could play key roles on that side of the ball.

First-round pick Christian Gonzalez is the most likely of the rookie class to make a significant impact. After all, he might enter Week 1 as the No. 1 cornerback.

But don't sleep on Marte Mapu. The former Sacramento State star, who was selected by the Patriots in the third round (No. 76 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, has drawn rave reviews in both OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

For example, Boston Sports Journal's Patriots reporter Greg Bedard has been quite impressed with what Mapu has shown so far.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I am buying everything on Marte Mapu. I have loved that kid since he got on the field," Bedard said on NBC Sports Boston's "Boston Sports Tonight."

"First he was a linebacker, now he's a safety. While he wasn't out there for many first team reps today, they pretty much paired him with Kyle Dugger when he did get on the field. To me, that's another good sign. He's already making calls and getting people in position."

"I am buying everything on Marte Mapu."@GregABedard is HIGH on Marte Mapu, and compares him to a few former #Patriots 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ILtbzLb4uY — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) June 13, 2023

Does Mapu fit more as a linebacker or a box safety?

"He's a safety that can do a little bit of everything, and he might be the best if it comes to fruition -- the best total package that they have," Bedard explained.

Mapu isn't a straight copy of one specific safety the Patriots have had in recent years. He's more of a combination of multiple guys with his wide-ranging skill set, high football IQ and versatility.

"He's a mix of (Devin) McCourty and (Patrick) Chung," Bedard said. "He's tremendous. And when he talks, he's smart. You could tell he has that dog in him. He reminds me of a young Dont'a Hightower."

Mapu has a long way to go before having the type of careers that McCourty, Chung and Hightower enjoyed in New England. All three were excellent players and won multiple Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.

Mapu does have exciting talent and plenty of potential, though, and his development should be among the most fascinating Patriots storylines to watch unfold during the 2023 season.