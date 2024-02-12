Joe Biden joins TikTok, jokingly posts ‘Just like we drew it up' on X after Chiefs win Super Bowl

President Joe Biden is getting in on the internet fun.

Biden has officially embraced TikTok and appeared in a video under a new account titled "BidenHQ," which also features Biden as the "Dark Brandon" meme that originates from a right-wing conspiracy theory.

BidenHQ has already been active on other social media platforms such as X, where it is named "Biden-Harris HQ."

First, the video starts more mundane, with someone asking the president who he thought was going to win Super Bowl LVIII.

"Two great quarterbacks," Biden said in the TikTok. "Hard to decide, but if I didn't say that I was with the Eagles, then I'd be sleeping alone. My wife's a Philly girl."

Then, after the president remarks about Donna Kelce's cookies, he is asked "Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl or the Chiefs just being a good football team?"

"I'd get in trouble if I told you," Biden joked.

Later on, after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Biden posted on X a photo of him as "Dark Brandon," which he captioned "Just like we drew it up."

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

Conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift's relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have circulated in some right-wing circles in recent weeks.

Another theory that has circulated online is that the Super Bowl is rigged and the teams that make it to the big game can be determined by the colors used for each Super Bowl logo. However, that theory appears to be ruined by this year's matchup. Both the Chiefs and 49ers wear red and white as their colors, and the Super Bowl LVIII logo was red and purple.

Biden's use of TikTok comes at a time when the social media platform remains under scrutiny by some government officials and politicians. Some are skeptical of the company, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

TikTok has been banned on some government devices in the U.S. due to its Chinese connections.

