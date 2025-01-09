Full docket for Boston City Council's start to 2025, from ethics to rats to schools

Boston City Council is back to work in 2025 following a rocky finish to 2024.

The first meeting of the new year coming just weeks after federal authorities filed theft and wire fraud charges against District 7 Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, sparking calls for her resignation and reigniting discussion around ethics.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

District 2 Councilor Ed Flynn is still calling for action to address the issue on the council.

"The status quo can't continue. Residents demand accountability, integrity and ethics," said Flynn. "That's something I'm going to continue to lead on."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

His plan is drawing different views from his colleagues.

"It would be a bit awkward to have members of the body calling out other members of the body," City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune said, while at-large Councilor Erin Murphy said, "The feeling locally, statewide, nationally is, elected officials can't be trusted."

Beyond that back-and-forth, councilors eyed action on health care and doing away with the city's ongoing rodent issues.

"From rat birth control, the city rolling out rat-resistant bins," Louijeune said, "we need to have an all-hands-on-deck approach."

"It's all about bringing a health care center to Hyde Park," Councilor Enrique Pepén said.

School mergers and education were also front and center.

"We just heard about some school closures, we are doing everything we can to make sure our students have a seamless transition," Louijeune said.

Other priorities include more discussion on the restoration of White Stadium, shifting the burden of broker's fees and parking minimums for new development.