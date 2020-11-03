Biden Wins Vt., Democratic US Rep. Peter Welch Wins Reelection

Vermont's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Peter Welch, has won reelection.

Welch's win followed the win by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, NBC News projected, who is challenging Republican President Donald Trump. Biden captured Vermont's three electoral votes.

Vermont voters also cast ballots for governor and other statewide and local races. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

President

Earlier Tuesday Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott said he voted for Joe Biden. Speaking after he cast his vote in his hometown of Berlin, Scott said it was the first time in his life he voted for a Democrat for president.

"As many of you knew, I didn't support President Trump. I wasn't going to vote for him. But then I came to the conclusion it wasn't enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against. So again, I had to put country over party," Scott said.

VT President 1% reporting

Vermonters also cast ballots for governor, the U.S. House of Representatives and other statewide and local offices.

The race between Republican President Donald Trump and Biden helped drive what is expected to be high voter turnout this year.

The top of the electoral ticket in Vermont pits Democratic Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman who is challenging Scott.

Governor

Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the incumbent, is seeking his third two-year term leading Vermont.

The only statewide Republican office holder in the deeply blue state, Scott, a former construction executive from Berlin, is popular and has been given high marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, Vermont has consistently had among the lowest rates of transmission.

Scott, a frequent and rare GOP critic of Trump, said he voted for Vice President Joe Biden. Speaking Tuesday after he cast his vote in his hometown of Berlin, Scott said it was the first time in his life he voted for a Democrat.

VT Governor % reporting

Scott continues to lead Vermont by working, as he calls it, to make the state more affordable by promoting economic growth and not raising taxes or fees while protecting the most state’s most vulnerable.

Scott, 61, is being challenged by Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, who is running as a Democrat but throughout his political career has also worked with and represented Vermont’s Progressive Party.

Zuckerman, a 48-year-old Hinesburg farmer, campaigned on promises to do more to advance progressive causes, saying wealthy people should pay more in taxes, Vermont should do more to combat climate change and he would work to expand access to health care in the state.

US House

DemocratPeter Welsh, who was reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, defeated Republican Miriam Berry, a registered nurse from Essex.

During his years in the House, Welch, 73, has consistently been one of Vermont’s top statewide vote-getters. Welch says he feels his popularity has been due to his continued focus on the state’s needs. He says the country is facing the “extraordinary challenges” of the coronavirus pandemic and what Welch has described as Trump’s threat to democracy.

Berry, who made her first run for elected office, described herself as a conservative who opposes current proposals for universal health care and is for civil rights and cutting waste from the budget. She said it was time for a change.

VT US House District 1 % reporting

Voters will also be casting ballots Tuesday for the state’s other statewide elected offices, including lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state and auditor of accounts.

VT Lt. Governor % reporting

In local and regional races being decided Tuesday, Vermonters will elect all 150 members of the state House of Representatives and 30 members of the state Senate.