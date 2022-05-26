Mike Pence

Former VP Pence Visiting NH for Events With Local Republicans

Pence is coming off a political victory within the Republican party as he arrives in the Granite State, which hosts the nation's first primary elections

By Asher Klein

Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence is headed to New Hampshire Thursday for a pair of events with local Republicans.

He'll be the special guest at the New Hampshire Republican Women's Lilac Brunch in Bedford, and will keynote the Rockingham County Republican Committee Freedom Founders Dinner in the evening in Derry.

The candidate he'd endorsed in the Georgia governor's primary easily beat his challenger, who was backed by President Donald Trump. Gov. Brian Kemp had refused to go along with the efforts to overturn the 2020 election; Pence rallied with him the night before the election on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he did not have the power to overturn the results of the 2020 election, contradicting the false claims of former President Trump.

This article tagged under:

Mike PenceNew HampshireBedfordDerryNew Hampshire Republican Women
