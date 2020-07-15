Ivanka Trump Tweets Support for Goya in Potential Violation of Ethics Rules

Ivanka Trump tweeted support for Goya Foods on Tuesday after comments from the company's top executive in support of President Donald Trump last week prompted calls to boycott the brand. The action is a possible violation of ethics rules against the misuse of one's government position, NBC News reported.

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” the president’s daughter, who serves as a formal adviser to the president in the White House, tweeted late Tuesday in both English and Spanish along with a photo of her posing with can of black beans. The phrase is used by the company in its advertising.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Trump's tweet might have violated federal ethics laws, which say, "An employee's position or title should not be used to coerce; to endorse any product, service or enterprise; or to give the appearance of governmental sanction,” according to the Department of Justice.

The Office of Government Ethics, an independent executive branch agency, did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.