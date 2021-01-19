Natick Town Meeting Member, 1 Other Charged in Connection With Capitol Riot

A town meeting member in Natick, Massachusetts, is now facing charges after photos emerged showing her inside the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot.

Natick town meeting member Suzanne Ianni, 59, was arrested Tuesday morning and faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, according to the FBI.

A second Massachusetts resident, Mark G. Sahady, 46, of Malden, was also arrested Tuesday morning on the same two charges, the agency said. Sahady is vice president of Super Happy Fun America, the group that organized last summer's Boston Straight Pride Parade. He is also a member of the right-wing group "Resist Marxism."

In photos taken on the day of the Capitol riot, the FBI said Ianni and Sahady could be seen among a riotous mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol. One photo showed them both inside the Capitol building.

The FBI said Ianni, who is also a member of Super Happy Fun America, reportedly organized buses taking members of the group from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Ianni said in a TV interview that there were 11 buses with about 300 members of the group. Photos of both Ianni and Sahady on a bus headed for Washington were shared on social media, the FBI said.

Ianni didn't want to talk about her trip to Washington when asked about it outside her house by NBC10 Boston last week. But other people in town did.

"We're not going to tolerate this," said Natick resident Ben Jackson, who wrote a letter to town officials asking them to explore legal avenues to remove Ianni from her elected position.

He also started a petition that has hundreds of signatures.

"She is a member of town government, and it's so important that our town government represents our town well," Jackson said.

Natick's town moderator said there is no provision in the charter for recalling a town meeting member.

The town said it is reviewing its options.

"I don't know that we'll be able to force her out, but I do know that if she chooses to run again, I do know if she chooses to maintain her seat, she will not win re-election," Jackson said. "We will make sure this is her final term in office in Natick."