Lesley Stahl

Trump Abruptly Ends '60 Minutes' Interview, Taunts CBS' Lesley Stahl

The interview at the White House was described by a source as "testy at times"

In this June 1, 2020, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C.
Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump abruptly ended a taped interview at the White House with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl on Tuesday then taunted the veteran CBS News journalist in tweets, NBC News reports.

"I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about," the president tweeted. He also called the interview a " terrible Electoral Intrusion" in another tweet.

He then posted a short video making light of Stahl not wearing a mask while talking with producers for the show while at the White House, which a spokesman for CBS News was taken immediately after the interview. She previously had been wearing a mask when she entered the building and up to the start of the interview.

The interview was described by a source as "testy at times."

"He gave them more than 45 minutes for a show that’s one hour and will also feature an interview with Pence, Harris, and Biden. They went way over, so he wrapped and didn’t do the walk-and-talk," another source told NBC News.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

