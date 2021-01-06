Republican Vt. Gov. Calls for Trump's Resignation; Rep. Describes Evacuation from Capitol

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, was evacuated Wednesday from the U.S. Capitol as people angry at the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States stormed the building.

Meanwhile, the state's governor, Phil Scott, called for the resignation of President Donald Trump over Wednesday's violence in the nation's capital, which Scott says the president fanned.

"The rioters have actively assaulted police officers, and they should immediately evacuate the Capitol building or be removed," Gov. Scott, a Republican, said in a written statement. "Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event."

Scott accused Trump of leading an "insurrection" that sought to overturn the fair results of November's election in order to stay in power.

"The fact is the results of this election have been validated by Republican governors, conservative judges and non-partisan election officials across the country," Scott wrote. "There is no doubt that the President's delusion, fabrication, self-interest, and ego have led us – step by step – to this very low, and very dangerous, moment in American history."

Scott said the current president has attacked the principles of democracy that the U.S. is built on.

"President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress," Scott wrote.

Welch, a Democrat, said he and colleagues were told to hit the ground as protesters — whom he called criminals — were trying to smash their way through a door onto the floor of the U.S. House.

Welch said he's grateful for the work of the Capitol Police.

"They had to make a careful decision, because they did not know on the inside where some of these intruders were on the outside," Welch said Wednesday on a conference call with Vermont journalists. "And they were apprehensive about having us go out a door into harm's way."

Welch said he dashed out when given the green light, making a safe evacuation.

He called this chapter a damaging black eye on our democracy, and laid the blame squarely on President Donald Trump.

"He bears maximum responsibility," Welch said, pointing to the president's false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Welch said he remains optimistic.

"This is a terrible day. A terrible day," Welch said. "But when the day ends, it might be well into the morning and into tomorrow, this Congress is going to do its job of certifying the decision of the people of this country of who will be their next president. We are going to do that. So I am going to be hopeful that with the new leader, we are going to begin the work of repairing our democracy."

In Vermont, there was a rally of Trump supporters outside the State House in Montpelier Wednesday. That gathering was peaceful.