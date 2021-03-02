RI Gov. Raimondo Set for US Secretary of Commerce Confirmation Vote

The U.S. Senate is set to vote Tuesday on whether to confirm Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

The vote is expected to be held at 2:15 p.m., and she needs a simple majority to be confirmed.

As secretary of commerce, Raimondo would oversee the Census and the National Weather Service, help negotiate trade deals, promote job creation and more. The Democrat's path to Washington cleared its penultimate hurdle on Monday, when the Senate voted 84-15 to end debate on her nomination by President Joe Biden.

Once she is confirmed on Tuesday, she's expected to resign as governor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. She will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, a fellow Democrat who's expected to be worn in as the state's 76th governor in a private ceremony.

At what was expected to be her final State of the State address last month, Raimondo praised the resilience and sacrifice of Rhode Island's citizens during the pandemic. She vowed a seamless transition to McKee's administration in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Many years from now, we're going to look back at 2020 and we're going to look back at everything we overcame together," said Raimondo. "What I hope we remember about this year isn't so much the struggle and the sacrifice and the hardship. I hope what we remember is our strength, and our determination and our fortitude."

A week earlier, Raimondo appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee for her nomination hearing. She focused on the need to help those sectors of the economy and the workers hit hardest by the coronavirus and took a tough line on China.

She's one of several New Englanders joining Biden's Cabinet, including Connecticut's Miguel Cardona, who was confirmed Monday as secretary of education, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who has yet to be confirmed as secretary of labor.