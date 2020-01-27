New Hampshire Primary

Sanders Seizes the Momentum in NH, NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce/Herald Poll Shows

Sanders leads Biden by a 29% to 22% margin, with Warren next at 16%

By Marc Fortier and Asher Klein

Getty Images

TOPSHOT – US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders celebrates his victory during the primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire, on February 9, 2016.
Self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders and political novice Donald Trump won New Hampshire’s presidential primaries Tuesday, US media projected, turning the American political establishment on its head early in the long nominations battle. / AFP / Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Bernie Sanders has moved into first place among Democratic presidential contenders in New Hampshire, according to a new NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll.

The poll, released Monday, has Sanders in first place at 29%, followed by Joe Biden at 22% and Elizabeth Warren at 16%. They are trailed by Pete Buttigieg at 10% and Amy Klobuchar at 5%.

Among likely Republican primary voters, 72% said they would vote for President Donald Trump if the primary were held today, down from 79% two weeks ago.

The president's approval rating is at 77%, up from 76% two weeks ago but still significantly lower than his October (81%) and September (83%) approval ratings.

The New Hampshire primary will be held on Feb. 11.

The telephone survey was conducted between Jan. 23-26 by RKM Research and Communications in collaboration with NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston, Franklin Pierce University and the Boston Herald.

The margin of error was plus or minus 4.9% for the Democratic voters and plus or minus 5.4% for Republican voters.

The previous poll, released two weeks ago, had Biden at 26%, leading Sanders and Warren, with 22% and 18% of support, respectively, a dramatic change from October, when Warren was in a statistical dead heat with Biden.

