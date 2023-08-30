Trader Joe's recalls tamales, 6th product in five weeks

Grocer Trader Joe's says some tamales sold in Texas and eight other states are being recalled. It's the sixth recall from Trader Joe's in five weeks.

Trader Joe's said the supplier of their Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales (UPC# 717725000580) called for the recall after learning some of the tamales may contain undeclared milk.

Trader Joe's said the affected tamales have a Best Before date of June 19, 2025, and are marked with Lot Code 17023.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The seven other states where the tamales were sold were Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Trader Joe's said no illnesses have been reported and all potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves.

The grocer asks that anyone who purchased the tamales throw them away and not eat them, or return them to the store for a refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 or email them here.

Past Trader Joe’s Recalls

On July 21, the grocery store chain announced a pair of recalls: "Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct.19 through 21, and "Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct. 17 through 21, due to concerns of rocks contamination.

On July 27, Trader Joe's announced they recalled their Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) with the “Use By” dates of 07/18/23 through 09/15/23 due to the product possibly containing insects.

On July 28, Trader Joe’s announced they recalled their Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) due to it possibly containing rocks.

On August 17, Trader Joe’s said they were alerted by their supplier that their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156) may possibly contain metal. The recalled product has the Best If Used By dates 03/01/24 - 03/05/24.