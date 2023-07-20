Report: C's not interested in trading Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics reportedly won't pursue a trade involving Malcolm Brogdon this offseason after all.

Brogdon was nearly shipped out of Boston last month when the C's reportedly agreed to a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers. The deal would have sent Brogdon to L.A. while bringing Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

That trade fell apart when the Clippers raised concerns about Brogdon's arm injury. The Celtics still ended up with Porzingis in a separate three-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Despite the common belief that the Celtics would still find a way to move Brogdon this summer, it appears the team plans to keep the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year around. Boston has been shutting down trade inquiries involving Brogdon, according to Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett.

“We asked about him and we were told he’s a valued member of their team,” a league source told Bulpett.

“They said he’s a valued member of their team, and that’s where it ended. I don’t know if that changes down the line, but we didn’t get anywhere. And I’m pretty sure we aren’t the only team that got that response.”

Brogdon was a key part of the Celtics' success last season, averaging 14.9 points off the bench while shooting a career-high 44.4% from 3-point range in 67 games. He'll presumably take on a similar role in 2023-24 with Derrick White set to be the starting point guard.

Payton Pritchard, another subject of trade rumors, is the third point guard on Boston's depth chart and should see his role increase following Smart's departure.