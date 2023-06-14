Report: ‘No animosity at all' between DeAndre Hopkins, Bill O'Brien

Rumors of a rift between DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O'Brien apparently have been greatly exaggerated.

O'Brien, now the New England Patriots offensive coordinator, was Hopkins' head coach for six seasons in Houston. Their relationship reportedly deteriorated over time and culminated in O'Brien trading Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in March 2020.

The following month, Hopkins claimed he had "no relationship" with O'Brien. So when the Patriots were first mentioned as a possible free-agent destination for Hopkins this offseason, there were concerns about how the star wide receiver would feel about joining an offense run by a coach that he didn't care for.

That no longer seems to be an issue. As the Patriots prepare to host Hopkins for a free-agent visit, ESPN's Dianna Russini reports there is "no animosity at all" between Hopkins and O'Brien.

DeAndre Hopkins is expected to visit with the Patriots later today and tomorrow morning, per sources.

For those who have raised some concerns about Pats offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Hopkins past relationship in Houston, sources have shared there’s no animosity at all. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 14, 2023

Hopkins is scheduled to meet with the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, there is "optimism" that the two sides can "find a way to reach an agreement."

As our Phil Perry pointed out, Patriots minicamp served as further evidence that signing Hopkins should be a priority. Newly-acquired wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and 2022 second-rounder Tyquan Thornton were absent for both Monday and Tuesday's sessions due to apparent injuries. Adding another talented receiver to the thin group is crucial as third-year quarterback Mac Jones looks to take a step forward in his development under O'Brien.