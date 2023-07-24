Report: Red Sox outfielder drawing interest from Braves

Will Adam Duvall last a full season in Boston?

The veteran outfielder, who signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox in the offseason, is the subject of trade rumors ahead of the deadline. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported Monday that Duvall has drawn interest from the Atlanta Braves.

If the Braves acquire Duvall, it would mark his third stint with the club. He was traded to Atlanta by the Cincinnati Reds in 2018, signed by the Miami Marlins in 2021, then traded back to Atlanta by Miami before the '21 deadline.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Seeing Duvall's name pop up as a potential trade candidate shouldn't come as a surprise given Boston's outfield situation. After Duvall went down with a wrist injury in April, Jarren Duran took his spot in center field and emerged as one of the Red Sox' best players. With Masataka Yoshida, Alex Verdugo, and Rob Refsnyder filling out Boston's outfield depth, Duvall could be the odd man out.

Duvall was the hottest hitter in baseball for the first week of his Red Sox tenure. The 34-year-old earned American League Player of the Week honors after hitting .571 (8-for-14) with two home runs, three doubles, a triple, eight RBIs, and six runs scores in just three games.

A wrist injury that required surgery put a halt to Duvall's scorching start, but his season numbers should still intrigue buyers at the deadline. Duvall has a .257/.320/.515 slash line with seven homers and 27 RBIs through 39 games.

Duvall isn't the only Red Sox player who could reunite with their former club this summer. According to a report, the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in bringing back utility man Kiké Hernández.

The 2023 MLB trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 1.