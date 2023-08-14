Ezekiel Elliott

Salary, bonus details of Elliott's Patriots contract revealed, per report

Ezekiel Elliott's addition to the Patriots roster didn't come cheap.

The New England Patriots are expected to sign free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year contract, our Phil Perry confirmed Monday afternoon.

The contract could be worth up to $6 million if all bonuses and incentives are reached.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Elliott's deal includes a base salary of $3 million, a $1 million signing bonus and $2 million in incentives.

New England had a little more than $17 million in salary space before this move, per OverTheCap.

The Patriots reportedly outbid multiple teams to acquire Elliott, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys in March after spending seven seasons with the NFC East franchise.

Elliott tallied 8,262 yards with 68 touchdowns on the ground, in addition to 305 receptions for 2,336 yards and 12 more touchdowns in 103 regular season games during his career with the Cowboys.

