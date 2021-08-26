Here's How Shark Extinction Would Devastate the Ocean

Since 1970, the population of oceanic sharks has dropped by 71%, and many species are facing extinction.

If you're not a big fan of sharks, this might seem like a good thing, but the absence of sharks would be devastating to ocean life.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sharks are an essential, keystone species that help balance other animals in the ocean’s food web, and without them, many, many other species would die. Marine and environmental researcher Apryl Boyle, who specializes in sharks, told us for our latest episode of "Shark Tales" that the effects would reach underwater plant life and even the world above.

Listen below as we explore what shark extinction would be like, and why it is something we truly want to avoid. We also go over ways that we can help restore the balance of our oceans.

Listen to our free podcast, "Shark Tales," which explores the world of sharks in New England with our partners at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. It's on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

A ping on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app prompted lifeguards at Cape Elizabeth’s Crescent Beach to put up new warning flags the state is using after its first shark attack last year.