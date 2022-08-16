Adam Sandler Congratulates ‘Happy Gilmore' Caddie Lookalike Will Zalatoris

Happy was quite happy.

Adam Sandler - who starred as the title character in the 1996 golf comedy "Happy Gilmore" - wrote a congratulatory tweet to golfer Will Zalatoris after he earned his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday.

Why would one of Hollywood's top stars take such interest in a 26-year-old golfer? Well, prior to his victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, Zalatoris was perhaps best known for resembling Happy Gilmore's caddie.

He also was known for being the best golfer on the PGA Tour without a victory after several close finishes.

So, when Zalatoris beat Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to hoist his first PGA trophy, Sandler took the time to offer congratulations. He included some similar celebratory photos of Gilmore and Zalatoris.

Congrats Will! I’m happy for you! Happy’s happy for you! Enjoy it all! pic.twitter.com/mlfRY2oYmr — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 15, 2022

"Congrats Will! I'm happy for you! Happy's happy for you! Enjoy it all!" Sandler tweeted.

It wasn't the first time Sandler tweeted at his former caddie's doppelganger. Ahead of the final round of the 2021 Masters, Sandler tweeted a photo of Gilmore's caddie and Zalatoris, who was in contention.

"Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud," Sandler wrote.

Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud. pic.twitter.com/iwOEuMdR8W — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 11, 2021

Zalatoris replied to Sandler after his second-place finish at the Masters.

"If you're ever in need of a caddie again let me know. I'll be better this time. I'm always available for you, Mr. Gilmore," Zalatoris tweeted.

If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know. I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore. https://t.co/R1e8awZIvh — Will Zalatoris (@WillZalatoris) April 12, 2021

Gilmore's actual caddie, played by Jared Van Snellenberg, also is doing well for himself. The Columbia University graduate is the assistant professor of psychiatry at Stony Brook University School of Medicine on Long Island. No mention on his faculty page of being an actor...or caddie.

As for Zalatoris, he has not yet replied to Sandler on Twitter, but he did respond to a tweet from golf legend Annika Sorenstam.

Still no comment from Shooter McGavin.