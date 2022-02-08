Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim Heads to Final in Snowboarding Halfpipe

The Californian finished atop the qualification round and is a favorite to win the event

Team USA’s Chloe Kim is headed to the final in the women’s snowboard halfpipe after topping the qualification stage with a score of 87.75.

Each athlete has two runs to score the maximum points possible in the qualifying round.

Kim, the reigning Olympic champion in the event, fell on her second run of the qualification, but it didn’t matter as her first run gave her the score needed to qualify.

Kim was one of the 12 competitors to make it through to the final, and the only American.

The women's snowboarding halfpipe final kicks off Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Chloe KimSnowboarding halfpipe
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us