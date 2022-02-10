Team USA, Czech Republic Play Scoreless First Period in Quarterfinal

The U.S. women’s hockey team did not allow a single shot in the first period of their Olympic quarterfinal matchup against the Czech Republic, but it also failed to find the back of the net.

The Czech Republic managed to go into the first intermission in a scoreless tie despite being outshot 18-0 by Team USA. Czech goalie Klara Peslarova stopped all 18 shots on net to stifle an American attack that scored 20 goals in its four round-robin games.

The U.S. had two power-play opportunities in the opening frame, including one that will extend into the second period. The Czech Republic also had a power-play chance, but the U.S. penalty kill prevented any shots from reaching starting goaltender Alex Cavalinni.

Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hilary Knight each tallied three shots in the first. Alex Carpenter, Amanda Kessel, Abbey Murphy and Megan Keller chipped in two apiece.