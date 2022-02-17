Canada

Watch Marie-Philip Poulin Make History in Gold Medal Game Vs. Team USA

Poulin scored two goals in Canada's 3-2 gold medal victory over the U.S.

By Max Molski

They don’t call her Captain Clutch for nothing.

Marie-Philip Poulin has excelled on the big stage her whole career, and she was the best player on the ice in Thursday’s gold medal game against Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Poulin entered the contest with five goals in three gold medal game appearances, all of which were against Team USA. She added two more to that total on Thursday, bringing her to seven gold medal game goals for her career and making her the first men’s or women’s hockey player to score in four Olympic gold medal tilts.

Poulin turned defense into offense for her first goal. She picked Kelly Pannek’s pocket in the U.S. zone and beat goaltender Alex Cavallini to put Canada up 2-0 in the first period.

She extended Canada’s lead to 3-0 as she corralled a rebound and found the back of the net midway through the second period. 

It ended up as her third career game-winning goal in Canada’s 3-2 victory.

Along with the two goals, Poulin got on the score sheet in the first period with an assist on Sarah Nurse’s goal less than eight minutes into the game.

