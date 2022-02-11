Cross Country Skiing

WATCH: Team USA Earns First Ever Gold in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Debut

Watch Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner win the first-ever gold medal in mixed team snowboard cross in its Olympic debut

By Julia Elbaba

Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner at the 2022 Winter Olympics
History was made on Saturday in Beijing as Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner won the first-ever gold medal in the Olympic debut of Mixed Team Snowboard Cross.

The victory gave Baumgartner, a four-time Olympian, his first gold, while Jacobellis collected her second Beijing 2022 gold after finishing first in the women's competition.

The two were the oldest team on the quarterfinal stage on Saturday.

"We’re embracing 'oldies for goldies!'" said Baumgartner. "All the pain is worth it. We're the 80s babies and we came in hot today - I'm really excited about it," Jacobellis added.

