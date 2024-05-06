Bruins open series against Panthers with 5-1 win in Florida

If the Bruins were tired two nights after the Maple Leafs brought them to the brink of elimination, they didn't show it.

Following Saturday night's overtime victory over Toronto in Game 7 of the first round, the B's traveled to Florida to take on the Panthers, earning a 5-1 win to start the next series Monday night.

Both teams were scoreless in the first period before Matthew Tkachuk got Florida on the board nearly 12 minutes into the second period.

The Bruins responded with a flurry of goals late in the second, from Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei and new father Brandon Carlo.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Justin Brazeau scored in the third period, followed by an empty-netter from Jake DeBrusk.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 38 of 39 shots from the Panthers.

The Bruins and Panthers will play Game 2 in Florida Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.