Celtics cruise to victory in opener against Cavs

The Celtics hit the Cleveland Cavaliers hard to start the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Boston beat the Cavs 120-95 in Game 1 at the TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 32 points while Derrick White put up 25 and Jayson Tatum scored 18 to go along with 11 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell put up 33 points for Cleveland.

The C's will look to repeat in Game 2 Thursday in Boston.