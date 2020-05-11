New England

Brady Refutes Report of Rift With McDaniels: ‘Please Stop This Nonsense’

By Justin Leger

Aug 28, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

Whether it's with Bill Belichick or Josh McDaniels, there always seems to be speculation about a possible rift between Tom Brady and his former New England Patriots coaches.

It appears Brady has reached his breaking point with those reports.

On Monday, a report surfaced claiming Brady left the Patriots partly due to a "deteriorating relationship" with McDaniels. The former Pats quarterback took to Instagram later in the day to adamantly refute that rumor.

"Please stop this nonsense," Brady wrote on his Instagram story. "Please be more responsible with reporting. 19 years together and brothers for life @real_josh_mcd."

Check it out below:

Sure, there likely were plenty of times in which Brady and McDaniels weren't on the same page. After all, we can't forget about that heated exchange on the sideline during a Patriots-Bills game in 2017. But the two have maintained a close relationship for more than a decade, which explains why Brady had such a strong reaction to this particular report.

Even if things went south football-wise toward the end of Brady's Patriots tenure, it clearly doesn't take away from the bond he and McDaniels built over the last 20 years.

