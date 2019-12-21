Boston Bruins

Bruins’ Pastrnak Named All-Star Game Captain

The Bruins winger leads the NHL in goals with 28

BOSTON, MA – DECEMBER 1: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens at the TD Garden on December 1, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Washington's Alex Ovechkin, Boston's David Pastrnak, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton's Connor McDavid were voted NHL All-Star captains.

Ovechkin was voted by fans to captain the Metropolitan Division, Pastrnak the Atlantic, MacKinnon the Central and McDavid the Pacific. McDavid was voted into All-Star Weekend for a fourth season in a row and Ovechkin a third in a row.

This is set to be Ovechkin's eighth All-Star appearance in his 15th season. His 22 goals rank third in the league, trailing Pastrnak by six.
McDavid leads the NHL with 59 points and should be joined by Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who's second with 58 points.

The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues host All-Star Weekend in January. The skills competition is Friday, Jan. 24 and the 3-on-3 tournament is Saturday, Jan. 25.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Boston BruinsNHLBruinsDavid Pastrnak
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us