Boston Bruins 2020-21 Schedule: Dates, Opponents for New NHL Season Revealed

Boston Bruins 2020-21 schedule: Dates, opponents for NHL season revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Bruins will open the 2020-21 season against one of their new divisional foes.
The NHL's regular season begins Jan. 13, but the Bruins will hit the ice for the first time on Thursday, Jan. 14 versus the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. It's the first of three road games to begin the season for Boston. The Bruins' home opener at TD Garden is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21 against the Philadelphia Flyers.
This season will consist of 56 games instead of the normal 82.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the league to make some changes to the league's divisions and playoff format for this season only. One of those adjustments was a new "East" division that includes the Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.
The Bruins will only play against divisional teams in the regular season. Their schedule includes 25 sets of two consecutive games against the same team, as well as eight back-to-backs. Boston's longest road trip is four games, which will happen three times.
Here's the full Bruins schedule for the 2020-21 season, as released by the team. Game times and regional/national television information will be revealed at a late date.
JANUARY
Thursday, January 14 at New Jersey
Saturday, January 16 at New Jersey
Monday, January 18 at N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, January 21 vs. Philadelphia
Saturday, January 23 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, January 26 vs. Pittsburgh
Thursday, January 28 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, January 30 at Washington
FEBRUARY
Monday, February 1 at Washington
Wednesday, February 3 at Philadelphia
Friday, February 5 at Philadelphia
Saturday, February 6 vs. Buffalo
Monday, February 8 vs. Buffalo
Wednesday, February 10 at N.Y. Rangers
Friday, February 12 at N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, February 13 at N.Y. Islanders
Monday, February 15 vs. New Jersey
Thursday, February 18 vs. New Jersey
Sunday, February 21 vs. Philadelphia
Thursday, February 25 at N.Y. Islanders
Friday, February 26 at N.Y. Rangers
Sunday, February 28 at N.Y. Rangers
MARCH
Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington
Friday, March 5 vs. Washington
Saturday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, March 9 at N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Monday, March 15 at Pittsburgh
Tuesday, March 16 at Pittsburgh
Thursday, March 18 at Buffalo
Saturday, March 20 at Buffalo
Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey
Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey
APRIL
Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh
Monday, April 5 at Philadelphia
Tuesday, April 6 at Philadelphia
Thursday, April 8 at Washington
Sunday, April 11 at Washington
Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington
Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington
Thursday, April 22 at Buffalo
Friday, April 23 at Buffalo
Sunday, April 25 at Pittsburgh
Tuesday, April 27 at Pittsburgh
Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo
MAY
Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo
Monday, May 3 at New Jersey
Tuesday, May 4 at New Jersey
Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers