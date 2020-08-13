Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Won't Play for Bruins in Game 2 Vs. Hurricanes

By Nick Goss

The Boston Bruins will be without David Pastrnak for Game 2 of their first round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

The B's announced shortly before puck drop Thursday night that the superstar right winger is "unfit to participate". No other information was provided.

Boston Bruins

News and information about Boston's six-time champion NHL team.

Pastrnak tallied a goal and an assist in Boston's 4-3 double-overtime victory over Carolina in Wednesday's Game 1. His 48 goals scored during the regular season tied Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin for the most in the NHL.

NESN's Jack Edwards tweeted Karson Kuhlman "is the next man up." Kuhlman did not play in the series opener. 

David Pastrnak won't play for Bruins in Game 2 vs. Hurricanes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

