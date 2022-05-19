celtics-heat

Celtics Look to Bounce Back in Game 2 Against the Heat Thursday

The Celtics are 3-0 after losses in these playoffs, winning those bounceback games by an average of 14.7 points and getting two of those victories on the road

By Staff and wire reports

Getty Images

The Celtics will be looking for redemption in Miami Thursday night, but it won’t be easy. 

The Celtics are hoping to have defensive player of the year Marcus Smart (mid-foot sprain) back for Game 2, listing him as probable for Thursday night. Boston was also without forward Al Horford (health and safety protocols) for Game 1 — he is doubtful for Game 2. And coach Ime Udoka was sick Wednesday with a non-COVID illness.

“We have a lot of confidence,” Celtics center Daniel Theis said Wednesday as his team gathered for a film session.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tuesday’s game in Miami was a tough start to the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics lost with a terrible performance in the third quarter. This time around, they'll have to find a way to stop Jimmy Butler, who scored 40 points for the Heat.

The good news: the Celtics are 3-0 after losses in these playoffs, winning those bounceback games by an average of 14.7 points and getting two of those victories on the road. The players said they’ll be prepared Thursday night.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“Expect us to play better,” said Boston forward Jayson Tatum. “Expect myself to play a lot better.”

Thursday night‘s game starts at 8:30 p.m. Game 3 is back at the TD Garden Saturday night.

More Celtics Coverage

Celtics 16 hours ago

Jayson Tatum Needs to Drop This Bad Habit for Celtics to Truly Soar

Celtics 19 hours ago

Why We Should Expect Celtics to Bounce Back With Game 2 Win Vs. Heat

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

celtics-heatBOSTONMiamiCelticsHEAT
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us