Is It Tacko Time for the Celtics?

With a recent rash of injuries at the center position, the Boston Celtics are giving some thought to calling up two-way player Tacko Fall for Wednesday's game at Dallas.

Fall, who is on a two-way contract with Boston, would add depth at the center position with Robert Williams III (hip) and Vincent Poirier (right pinkie finger) both out for three and six weeks, respectively.

"I don't know if we're going to call him up for sure yet," said Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. "But that's been the discussion."

Being with Boston on a two-way contract, the Celtics can call him up for no more than 45 days this season.

"Some games, you need those guys more than others as far as that position," Stevens said.

In addition to starting center Daniel Theis and backup Enes Kanter, the Celtics will also use 6-foot-7 Grant Williams at the center position at times as well.

"Minus calling Tacko up, we'll have three guys that can rotate in at the five," Stevens said.

Fall has spent most of this season with the Maine Red Claws of the G-League, averaging 13.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.

In his lone NBA game (a 23-point win for the Celtics over the New York Knicks), Fall had four points and three rebounds while logging four minutes of court time.

