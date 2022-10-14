Drake-OVO Collaborate on FC Barcelona Jersey Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Drake is one of the world's biggest international music artists, and now his logo will be on display in front of the biggest stage in Spanish football.

FC Barcelona have confirmed that their jerseys will feature OVO's silhouette of an owl, which is the logo of the Canadian rapper/singer’s brand, against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in their El Clásico match on Sunday.

This isn't the first time that Barcelona has done a musical collaboration. The football club joined forces with Spotify in an effort to bring football and music together and connect with new audiences around the world.

“Our alliance with Spotify goes beyond a mere commercial relationship. As we have stated on numerous occasions, it is a strategic relationship through which we seek to bring together two worlds that can arouse emotion, namely music and football," said Juli Guiu, vice president for the marketing area of FC Barcelona, in a statement.

“This initiative is another example of this desire and the innovative spirit of our collaboration. For the first time in our history, we are replacing the name of our main partner on the front of the jersey with an internationally acclaimed artist in Drake, winner of four Grammy awards and record breaker in different categories,” Guiu said.

Drake's Barca collaboration comes after being the first artist to accumulate over 50 billion combined streams on Spotify last January.

“This initiative shows our potential to become a unique platform to offer experiences that help bring us closer to our fans while reaching out to new audiences around the world,” Guiu said.

To further celebrate Drake's accomplishments, the team will wear a special version of the jersey during the pre-match warmup that will feature the No. 50 on the back and the logo on the front.

This isn't the first time that Drake has sported Barca colors. Last year, Barca forward Memphis Depay pointed out that Drake was spotted in a Barcelona jersey. He even joked that he thought Drake was his newest teammate.

This collaboration is nothing short of an honor, and though the four-time Grammy winner says it “doesn’t feel real,” it’s a moment that’s well deserved.