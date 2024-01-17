Evans Chebet will try for third victory in men's field at the 128th Boston Marathon

The 128th Boston Marathon will see a men's field filled with winners and record-holders, including defending open champion Evans Chebet who will be trying for a third victory on the course this year.

“The men’s professional field features athletes from 28 countries, and blends a mix of Boston veterans and high-profile debutants. We’re anticipating great competition across the Open, Wheelchair, and Para Athletics Divisions," said Boston Athletic Association president and CEO Jack Fleming.

Chebet, a two-time champion, will return to attempt a third victory. He has won six of his last seven marathons and finished his last run of the Boston course in 2:05:54.

“Boston has become like a second home to me and running in Boston is always special – returning as reigning champion even more so,” Chebet said in a media release. “Even after having run 28 marathons during my career, the chance to race the 29th in Boston and the fans there give me the motivation necessary to prepare to defend my title. I look forward to hitting the streets there this spring and hearing the enthusiastic crowds along the course.”

Other big names include Sisay Lemma, who currently holds the title of fourth fastest marathoner in history with a recent win at the Valencia Marathon, Tanzania's Gabriel Geay, the 2023 runner-up and national record holder, Kenya’s Joshua Belet, Ronald Korir, and Cyprian Kotut, as well as Ethiopians Haftu Teklu and London and New York City runner-up Shura Kitata.

Wheelchair course record holder Marcel Hug, who in 2023 set a new course record at 1:17:06, will also return in 2024. He will compete with Team USA Paralympians Daniel Romanchuk and Aaron Pike. Romanchuk has won the Boston Marathon in his division twice - in 2019 and 2022. Other returning racers include Dutchman Jetze Plat, Canadian Josh Cassidy, Japan's Sho Watanabe.

In the women's field, defending champion Hellen Obiri leads the field.

The 2024 Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 15.