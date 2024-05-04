Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix is well underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Although Saturday does not hold the main event, many were there -- while others tuned in virtually -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session.
An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity which, as of the 2023 season, takes place on the Saturday of a Grand Prix weekend.
This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.
A few hours later was the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday ran from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Sprint Race results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME/RETIRED
|PTS
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|19
|31:31.383
|8
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|19
|+3.371s
|7
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|19
|+5.095s
|6
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB HONDA RBPT
|19
|+14.971s
|5
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|19
|+15.222s
|4
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|19
|+15.750s
|3
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|19
|+22.054s
|2
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
|19
|+29.816s
|1
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPINE RENAULT
|19
|+31.880s
|0
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|19
|+34.355s
|0
|11
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|19
|+35.078s
|0
|12
|63
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|19
|+35.755s
|0
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|19
|+36.086s
|0
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|19
|+36.892s
|0
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|19
|+37.740s
|0
|16
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|19
|+49.347s
|0
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|19
|+59.409s
|0
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|19
|+66.303s
|0
|NC
|18
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1
|+0 lap
|0
|NC
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|0
|+0 lap
|0
South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.
Qualifying results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|7
|63
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
For those coming out to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the weekend, be aware of road closures.