Hall, Pastrnak Spark Bruins in 4-0 Win Over Banged-Up Avs

Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche.

David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend. Boston improved to 10-0-1 against Western Conference teams this season. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots for an Avalanche team that has lost three straight.

Colorado’s trying to weather a glut of injuries that’s led it to dip deep into its minor-league system.