Here Are the Betting Odds of the Patriots Selecting a Top QB in the NFL Draft

The New England Patriots will soon have a quarterback competition for the first time in almost two decades, and another player could be thrown into the mix by the time the 2020 NFL Draft is over.

The Patriots enter the draft with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer on their quarterback depth chart, and it wouldn't be shocking if they selected a QB with one of their 12 picks in the 2020 draft. In fact, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has drafted a quarterback in four of the last six years.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

New England won't be on the clock until No. 23 in the first round, and by that time all four of the quarterbacks expected to be selected in Round 1 -- LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love -- could all be off the board. The Patriots won't pick a second time until No. 87 in the third round. The Patriots could always move up in the first round to select one of these quarterbacks, but we haven't often seen Belichick move up on Day 1 of the draft.

Here are the latest betting lines on the Patriots taking one of the top quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to draft Utah State's Jordan Love: +700 (fifth-best odds among all teams)

Odds to draft Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa: +1600 (5th)

Odds to draft Oregon's Justin Herbert: +800 (4th)

The Patriots aren't the betting favorite to draft any of these quarterbacks, but the fact they are in the top five certainly is interesting.

It should be noted that Belichick pointed out the depth of this QB class during his media conference call Monday, calling it "decent."

Belichick on the QB class this year: "Interesting group. Probably one that has some decent depth to it."



Says it's like it is most years. Some have had more sustained success than others. Some had different performances one year to the next in college for different reasons. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 13, 2020

Perhaps that was an indication the Patriots would be willing to wait a bit on selecting a quarterback. New England owns three third-round picks and four sixth-rounders. The Pats reportedly have shown interest and/or held a video meeting(s) with late-round QB prospects Ben DiNucci of James Madison and James Morgan of Florida International.

With so many needs on both sides of the ball and 12 picks to address these roster weaknesses, the Patriots are one of the most intriguing teams as the 2020 draft nears.

Listen and subscribe to Phil Perry's Next Pats Podcast here: