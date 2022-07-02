Kevin Durant breaks silence for first time since requesting trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kevin Durant has broken his silence.

For the first time since reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Durant took to Twitter...

The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about. If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 2, 2022

"The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I'm about. If u haven't been in there with me, ask around," Durant tweeted Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old Durant requested a trade less than a year after signing a four-year, $198 million extension with Brooklyn that was set to kick in next season. The request came in the wake of the Nets failing to reach a contract extension with Kyrie Irving following the All-Star guard's tumultuous season. The Nets granted Irving permission to seek a sign-and-trade, after which Irving ultimately opted into the $36.9 million he is owed in the final year of his deal with Brooklyn.

That seemed to mark the end of the Nets' offseason drama. Three days later, news broke that Durant wanted out.

The Nets' "Big 3" era, which included a brief stint with James Harden until he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, was expected to lead to years of championship contention in Brooklyn. Instead, it is set to end with what could be the biggest trade in NBA history.

Durant played in just 90 regular-season games with the Nets since he and Irving joined the team as free agents in 2019. Durant and Irving played in just 57 games together during that time, with the Nets getting no further than the second round of the playoffs.

The trade request has led to a social media frenzy surrounding Durant, whose legacy has been questioned since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 to join a 73-win Golden State Warriors team that he helped lead to two championships.

Durant has often used Twitter to respond to his critics...

Fans, media, and Durant himself likely will have much more to say after a trade is completed.