LAFC Claim 1st MLS Cup Title in Thrilling Victory Over Philadelphia Union in Penalty Kick Shootout

In hindsight, Major League Soccer changed forever when LAFC joined the party in 2018.

Before that, soccer aficionados believed there wasn't room for another soccer team in the LA market, a city that was recently selected as the top city for soccer fans in the country. Prior to LAFC's arrival, and their rivalry with crosstown LA Galaxy known throughout the country as "El Trafico," the only other time there was two teams in the city was when Chivas de Guadalajara used the MLS as a development academy for their Liga MX team.

For 10 years Chivas USA dwindled at the bottom of the table, averaging less than 5,000 people per match before they finally dissolved after the 2014 season.

Everything changed when the expansion LAFC proved they could pack their own stadium, known as "The Banc" located adjacent to the LA Memorial Coliseum in downtown Los Angeles.

Built with a grassroots campaign in the community that forged the bond between Latinos and Angelenos alike, LAFC came out of the gate like a cannon, making the playoffs in their inaugural campaign, packing the stands with celebrities and special guests for each and every match.

So in some ways, the black and gold celebration, complete with pyrotechnics, that erupted at the Banc on Saturday afternoon and poured out onto the streets of Figueroa, all the way to L.A. Live was a perfect moment for the club and MLS as a whole.

LAFC's first ever MLS Cup title took longer than expected, a thrilling 3(3)-3(0) victory on penalty kicks in front of a sold-out viper pit of over 23,000 rabid fans.

In a story straight from Hollywood, LAFC's victory was as unpredictable and chaotic as their supporters themselves.

With the game tied 2-2 in the second 15-minute period of extra time, the history of the MLS would change in the 110th minute.

LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau challenged Union forward Cory Burke on a breakaway. The results were devastating for the Black and Gold. Crepeau appeared to break his ankle on the play, and was given a red card for his efforts. That meant LAFC would play the remainder of the match with 10 men, and their backup keeper, former Union goalie, John McCarthy in net.

Massive and scary moment with 10 minutes left in extra time of #MLSCup. LAFC GK Maxime Crépeau races off his line and is badly hurt after attempting to cut off Cory Burke's path to goal



(via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/Hk06ZSwUUJ — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) November 5, 2022

Ironically, McCarthy was born in Philadelphia and went to college at nearby La Salle University. He played in Philly professionally after college until he was signed by his hometown club in 2015. He would play for the Union for four seasons before he fell out of the league entirely, bouncing from team to team before he signed with expansion club Inter Miami ahead of the 2021 season.

He signed as a free agent with LAFC in the offseason, and made just one appearance with the Black and Gold before finding himself in net in the most pivotal moment of the club's young history on Saturday.

In as fitting fashion as any protagonist in sports history, McCarthy was named the 2022 MLS Cup MVP after saving two shots in the penalty shootout to give LAFC the victory.

Heroic performance in net. 🧤

Illie Sanchez converted the third and final penalty kick for LAFC, eliminating the Union's chances of rallying.

Before the madness of extra time and the penalty kick shootout, arguably the best MLS Cup Final in league history saw six scintillating goals, including an astonishing five in the second half.

Kellyn Acosta's first half goal flipped a match that had surprisingly been trending in favor of the visiting Union for most of the game.

Acosta was credited with the game's first goal, but his free kick in the 28th minute deflected off the head of Jack McGlynn, and past MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake—who was caught leaning to his left—for the early 1-0 lead for LAFC.

Playing with the lead, and the loud and raucous crowd behind them, LAFC's confidence should have grown in the second half. Instead, the Union leveled the score.

The second goal came off the foot of Daniel Gazdag, who finally broke through for Philadelphia in the 59th minute. Jose Martinez apparent shot from outside the box was taken off the left foot by Gadzag—who had gotten behind the LAFC defense—and slotted it past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau for the equalizer. LAFC pleaded the referees for an offsides flag, but to no avail.

Jesús Murillo scored the go-ahead goal for the Black and Gold in the 83rd minute. Captain Carlos Vela took the corner kick from the far right corner of the field and Murlilo headed it home to give LAFC the 2-1 lead.

MURILLO GIVES LAFC THE LEAD WITH 10 MINUTES LEFT

However, before the sellout crowd could stop celebrating, the Union equalized in a matter of seconds. Philadelphia defender Jack Elliot leveled the score on a header of his own in the 85th minute. The sensational goal came off a free kick from well outside the box.

JACK ELLIOTT RESPONDS TO MAKE IT 2-2! THIS GAME!

The game would go to extra time where each side took turns stifling the other until the catastrophic collision between Crépeau and Burke.

Playing with a man advantage, Philadelphia scored the go-ahead goal on a rebound in the 117th minute. It was Elliot again who was fortunate enough to find the ball at his feet after a Kai Wagner cross was blocked by McCarthy, the rebound falling at Elliot's feet for the tap-in goal.

As the Union celebrated on the pitch, believing that Elliot's brace was enough to lift them to victory, nine minutes of stoppage time was added to the match. Could the undermanned LAFC find a miracle in the waning moments?

The answer was yes, but once again nobody could have written this ending.

Seeking reinforcements in extra time, LAFC coach Steve Cherundol turned to six-time Welsh Player of the Year Award winner Gareth Bale. Bale was supposed to be the summer transfer that put LAFC over the top. But the former Real Madrid striker had not played a single minute on a pitch in over a month, and did not appear in any of the team's preceding playoff matches.

Needing a miracle, and hoping to strike lightning in a bottle, Bale found the equalizer with just seconds remaining in stoppage time.

The former Premier League Player of the Year Award winner out-jumped a Union defender, heading in a Diego Palacios cross in front of the net for the equalizer. Pandemonium and bedlam at the Banc ensued.

GARETH BALE EQUALIZES IN STOPPAGE TIME OF EXTRATIME!!

The game would go to penalty kicks with both sides kicking in front of the jaws of the 3252, who were chomping at the bit for an opportunity to get inside the heads of the Union's penalty takers.

After a miss by Christian Tello and Daniel Gadzag, respectively, Denis Bouanga converted the first penalty when he blasted a shot to the upper left corner of the net, passed MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award winner Andre Blake.

After a diving save by McCarthy on Jose Martinez, LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead went dead-center to give LAFC a 2-0 advantage. That's when McCarthy stepped up for another sensation save on Wagner, setting up the game-winning moment for Sanchez.

LAFC's 2022 race to the Cup follows on the heels of LA's other sports teams recent string of success: The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title just two years ago, the Dodgers won the World Series shortly thereafter, and the Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy earlier this year at SoFi Stadium.

The Union's run of success runs parallel with Philadelphia's sports recent fortunes: the Phillies are currently playing in the World Series against the Houston Astros, the Eagles are a perfect 8-0, and the 76ers are among the favorites in the NBA's eastern conference.

But this championship moment was made for LAFC. The 2022 Supporter's Shield winners cruised through the regular season, finishing with the same amount of points as Philadelphia, earning home-field throughout the playoffs by virtue of two more regular season wins than the Union.

LAFC got one monkey off their back by defeating their rivals, the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference semifinals, and a second when they exorcised the demons of 2019 conference final disappointment, by vanquishing the upstart Austin FC 3-0 in dominant fashion.

The MLS Cup final, arguably the greatest in history, lived up to its billing. It's heartbreaking that one side had to be on the losing end, but in front of this Los Angeles crowd, we're glad it was LAFC.