Jordan Poole

NBA Twitter Explodes After Jordan Poole's Incredible Half-Court Dagger Shot

Poole hit a crazy shot to cap off a dominant quarter for the Warriors

By Ali Thanawalla

JP's incredible half-court dagger sends Twitter into frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole has struggled so far in the NBA Finals to find a rhythm, but the third-year pro finally got going in the closing moments of the third quarter of Game 2 on Sunday night.

With the Warriors again blitzing the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Chase Center, Poole put the finishing touches on a 35-14 period.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Poole closed the quarter by hitting two deep 3-pointers, pushing the Warriors' lead from 17 to 23 heading into the fourth quarter.

But the second of the two deep shots was a half-court heave to beat the buzzer, sending fans in the building and on Twitter into a frenzy.

Sports

NBA Finals 1 hour ago

Celtics Vs. Warriors Takeaways: Stephen Curry Leads Golden State to Game 2 Win

U.S. Open 1 hour ago

Minjee Lee Wins U.S. Women's Open, Women's Golf Record $1.8M

The fans watching on the video board in Thrive City outside Chase Center couldn't contain their excitement.

RELATED: What we learned as Steph leads Dubs to Game 2 rout over Celtics

After scoring just nine points in the Warriors' Game 1 loss, Poole had 11 points through three quarters in Game 2.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Jordan PooleNBABoston CelticsGolden State WarriorsNBA Finals
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us