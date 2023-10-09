How to watch Celtics on NBC Sports Boston during 2023-24 season

The Boston Celtics brought in some new faces as they continue to chase Banner 18.

Out are Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and Grant Williams. In are Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, who will join Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Co. after the Celtics were on the cusp of their second straight Finals appearance.

The 2023-24 NBA season also marks the 43rd and final year in the storied career of Mike Gorman. The voice of the Celtics will be on the call for his “Farewell Season” when the team tips-off the new campaign.

Here is how you can tune into Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston all season long:

How to watch Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston

All local Celtics games will air on NBC Sports Boston during the 2023-24 NBA season.

You can check out the Celtics’ full schedule here.

How to stream Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston

Fans can stream local Celtics games on NBC.com and the NBC Sports App.

NBC Sports Boston Celtics broadcast team

Gorman will call local home games for NBC Sports Boston alongside analyst Brian Scalabrine and sideline reporter Abby Chin.

The network has also welcomed Drew Carter, who will call all Celtics preseason and regular season road games.

NBC Sports Boston Celtics Pregame and Postgame Live

Amina Smith and Eddie House will co-host Celtics Pregame Live and Celtics Postgame live on NBC Sports Boston throughout the 2023-24 Celtics' season. Chris Forsberg will also contribute to both shows.